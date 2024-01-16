Tonight, Tuesday 16 January 2024, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Le Iene Show will be broadcast, a historic Mediaset program hosted this year by Veronica Gentili. Also accompanying her on stage are the comic presence of Max Angioni, Eleazaro Rossi and Nathan Kiboba. But let's see the previews and reports of tonight's episode, January 16th.

Tonight's episode, hosted by Veronica Gentili and comedian Max Angioni, will be full of features but not only. As every week, they will have the task of introducing the many scheduled services.

The new episode promises strong emotions with a special report. A few days ago the former coach of Lazio, a team that under his guidance became Italian Champions in the 1999-2000 season, Sven-Goran Eriksson, made public his battle against pancreatic cancer, adding that according to forecasts he wouldn't have more than a year of vits left. Nicolò De Devitiis went to Sweden to give him a touching video message from some players he coached during his time at Lazio; like Nesta, Mancini, Nedved and Vieri, who express solidarity and recommend him not to give up. Furthermore, De Vitiis brought the ingredients to prepare a carbonara to the coach's house: a way to remember the unforgettable years spent in Rome.

The hyena Gaetano Pecoraro addresses, through an important investigation, a delicate topic: the collapse of emergency rooms in Italy. Due to the increase in flu cases and the lack of local medical services, many people flock to hospitals hoping to receive adequate treatment. This creates significant inconvenience for healthcare workers, who have to deal with overcrowding and stress. To try to mitigate the critical situation, some regions (from Lombardy to Romagna, from Lazio to Veneto) have introduced an application that provides real-time information on attendance in emergency rooms, aiming to avoid congestion. Will it be possible to extend this solution nationwide?

In the new episode of Le Iene we see a reportage made in Gambia. Here the hyena Gaston Zama and Paola Barale investigate to analyze the topic of sex tourism in this African country. The episode continues with a prank orchestrated by Sebastian Gazzarrini on Francesco Facchinetti. The host and entertainment agent, thinking of participating in an interview on artificial intelligence, finds himself the victim of an elaborate prank. After being blindfolded and tied to a chair, his voice is cloned and used to send voice messages to various contacts in his phone book. This deceives well-known figures such as Amadeus and Fedez, starting a fake negotiation on the possible participation of the American superstar Taylor Swift at the next Sanremo Festival.

And the guests? The hosts Veronica Gentili and Max Angioni welcome to the studio the actress Chiara Bordi, co-star of the series “The Fantastic 5” with Raoul Bova, starting tomorrow in prime time on Canale 5, and Brenda Lodigiani, comedian known to the public for her participation in “GialappaShow”, where he had the opportunity to propose his imitation of the singer Annalisa.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Le Iene 2023 live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight, Tuesday 16 January 2024, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetInfinity.it and on the program website.