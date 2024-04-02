Le Iene 2024: previews, reports, jokes, interviews and streaming | 2 April Italy 1

Tonight, Tuesday 2 April 2024, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Le Iene Show will be broadcast, a historic Mediaset program hosted this year by Veronica Gentili. Also accompanying her on stage are the comic presence of Max Angioni, Eleazaro Rossi and Nathan Kiboba. But let's see the previews and reports of tonight's episode, April 2nd.

Previews

Among the guests in the studio: the singer Clara, one of the protagonists of the last Sanremo Festival. On the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day, Franco Antonello together with his son Andrea, a 31-year-old boy who has been autistic since birth, will take the stage of the broadcast with the aim of raising awareness about the awareness and understanding of the autistic spectrum. Their story, known to the public since 2010 thanks to the services of Giulio Golia, will also be retraced during the April 2 episode. Among the other reports on air is that of Nicolò De Devitiis who, spending 48 hours with them, talks about the life of the band The Kolors.