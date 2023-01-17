Hyenas 2023: previews, services, jokes, interviews and streaming | January 17 Italy 1

Tonight, Tuesday 17 January 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1, Le Iene Show, the historic Mediaset program hosted by Belen Rodriguez and Teo Mammucari, will be broadcast. To accompany them on stage also the comic presence of the two young talents Max Angioni and Eleazaro Rossi. But let’s see the previews and reports of tonight’s episode, January 17th.

Advances

In tonight’s episode the commitment of a holistic coach should be put in the spotlight who through ’emotional liberation’ aims to give “help to confused and blocked women, without a precise direction, to take back their lives decisively .” A return to a topic already covered that should be explored in the course of the episode.

The professor from Rovigo will also be reached who reported her 24 students for shooting her in class with an air rifle while filming the scene and posting it on social media. A story that caused a sensation and is still under investigation, for which investigations are also underway by the Ministry.

During the program, Max Angioni will focus on a topic that has only recently spread: legal marijuana in New York. A theme that is already causing the people of social media to discuss. Some interventions are also extremely critical of the new management: “But Angioni can’t find a job?” and someone else: “I miss the hyenas of the past”. But the journalists of Le Iene also go to meet a real estate agent to check if he would be inclined to rent to “migrants, tourists and escorts houses that he has rented without paying”.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Reservoir Dogs 2023 on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program will be broadcast tonight, Tuesday 17 January 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetInfinity.it and on the program website.