Tonight, Tuesday 31 October 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Le Iene Show will be broadcast, a historic Mediaset program hosted this year by Veronica Gentili. Also accompanying her on stage are the comic presence of Max Angioni, Eleazaro Rossi and Nathan Kiboba. But let’s see the previews and reports of tonight’s episode, October 31st.

Tonight’s episode, hosted again this week by Veronica Gentili and comedian Max Angioni, will be full of features but not only. The two will interact with the guest in the studio who this week is Lorella Boccia, actress, presenter and dancer.

Tonight we will see Sebastian Gazzarrini who collected the statements of Cristiano Giuntoli, Juventus sporting director, who apologized for what he said in recent days when he compared a bad player to a girlfriend “that when you bring her home and you understand that it’s not good, who does not wash, cook or iron”. Speaking to Le Iene, Giuntoli admitted that he had given an unfortunate example: “I apologize to all the people who felt offended, men and women. Because I believe that in the family we must always help each other and divide all the work that needs to be done equally. I often cook at home.” Furthermore, the Hyena filmed three Serie A footballers Mattia Zaccagni, Gianluca Scamacca and Mattia Pessina, while they were carrying out domestic work, thanks to the complicity of their respective teammates.

Alice Martinelli interviewed the husband of the health worker from Prato who had a child with a fourteen-year-old boy, an event that occurred a few years ago, when the woman was thirty and had offered to help the boy with foreign languages . The woman said she fell in love with her and she ended up on trial for sexual assault on a minor, in recent days the Supreme Court finally sentenced her to 6 years and six months. During the trial the woman lived with her husband, with their 15-year-old son and with the child born from the relationship with her younger son who is now 5 years old.

Veronica Ruggeri in the Tuesday 31 October episode of Le Iene tells the story of a former hairdresser from Bari who proclaimed himself an evangelical pastor. The man offers his customers a sort of baptism in the sea or inflatable pools and promises miraculous cures thanks to his prayers on social media. Le Iene was contacted by the family of a girl who gave up everything, including her children, to follow him and for five years she has no longer had contact with her family. The cameras tried to enter the Roma camp in Calabria from which this evangelical pastor currently broadcasts. Veronica Ruggeri interviewed Antoni Laconte, the first journalist to cover the man and a former follower of the sect.

Finally with Nicola Barraco we talk about the Messina bridge. La Iena left Marsala, the western tip of the island, to reach Syracuse on the opposite side to document the state of the island’s infrastructure and understand what the priorities would be also with respect to the construction of a bridge.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Le Iene 2023 live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight, Tuesday 31 October 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetInfinity.it and on the program website.