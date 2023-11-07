Tonight, Tuesday 7 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Le Iene Show will be broadcast, a historic Mediaset program hosted this year by Veronica Gentili. Also accompanying her on stage are the comic presence of Max Angioni, Eleazaro Rossi and Nathan Kiboba. But let’s see the previews and reports of tonight’s episode, November 7th.

Tonight’s episode, hosted again this week by Veronica Gentili and comedian Max Angioni, will be full of features but not only. In the foreground the reportage by Giulio Golia and Francesca Di Stefano dedicated to one of the four mafias present in our territory: the Camorra. It is a journey-story of the people who continue to fight, despite the threats, of those who work as hard as they can to help their own reality, of those who think they have rediscovered their conscience after losing it and those of those who rebelled by denouncing the crime . Together with Giulio Golia, throughout the story, the presence of Roberto Saviano, the writer, journalist and screenwriter, under guard for 17 years, has always been a symbol of the fight against the Camorra. Roberto Saviano also makes statements on his broadcast “Insider – face to face with crime” which was scheduled in the Rai schedule for last Saturday but then, according to Saviano, canceled without explanation.

“It was very bad because Insider was a program that had already been presented, in July there had been the presentation of the Rai schedule and there was also the trailer for the programme. Without any reason, the CEO of Rai (Roberto Sergio, ed.) never said that it was closed because I violated the code of ethics, which in fact I did not violate, I now know the Rai code of ethics by heart. He said it was his choice, among other things it’s within his power. It’s purely political revenge, terrible, I’m sorry because there was a great job by the team. It was already closed and assembled.” “It is very bad to silence this type of story – continues the journalist – because it shows that in reality there is no priority of the anti-mafia story. If someone who is politically unwelcome does it, we don’t care, you’ll be canceled.” “The mafias want news, they don’t want in-depth analysis, analysis and above all debate”. Le Iene thus wanted to offer Roberto Saviano the space that would have been denied to him, both within the reportage broadcast tomorrow and, soon, also in an episode of “Le Iene presents: Inside”, the spin-off of the programme, in aired from Thursday 9 November on Italia 1.

Nicolò De Devitiis tells the story of Baby Gang, the most loved rapper of the moment. The correspondent shows his unpublished life within the community in which he finds himself, including stories of his difficult childhood and problems with justice. Despite everything, the rapper explains how he achieved his redemption through music, transforming a life marked by numerous obstacles into a new opportunity.

