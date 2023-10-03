Le Iene 2023: previews, reports, jokes, interviews and streaming | October 3 Italy 1

Tonight, Tuesday 3 October 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Le Iene Show will be broadcast, a historic Mediaset program hosted this year by Veronica Gentili. Also accompanying her on stage are the comic presence of Max Angioni, Eleazaro Rossi and Nathan Kiboba. But let’s see the previews and reports of tonight’s episode, October 3rd.

Previews

The investigations, reports, interviews and jokes, which have always characterized the program and which are entrusted to the programme’s correspondents, return. This year too, the show hosts guest stars in the studio: great protagonists of the sporting, musical, artistic and cinematographic scene who will stage monologues on current issues, capable of offering food for thought or discussion.

Guests of the first episode: The Kolors, returning from the musical success of their latest single Italodisco; Elaheh Tavakolyan, the young Iranian already at the center of some of the broadcast’s reports as a woman symbolizing her struggle in her country and Seydou Sarr, 21 years old, Senegalese, debuting protagonist in the film Io Capitano by Matteo Garrone.

Among the reports on air: after having listened to her truth and that of her detractors and after having been at her side during the alleged apparitions of the Madonna, Gaston Zama returns to talk about Gisella Cardia, the visionary of Trevignano. In the new report the author subjects the sacred figurines – until now at the center of controversy due to the alleged tears and blood they shed – to actual CT scans.

Two reports on the topic of immigration: Luigi Pelazza’s reportage shot in Athens documents trafficking organized by Somali groups; in Alice Martinelli’s the meeting with several unaccompanied foreign children who had escaped the reception circuit because they were rejected due to lack of places in the communities, or because they wished to reach other countries.

After the complaint from the Competition and Market Authority, Filippo Roma talks about secondary ticketing and visits to the Colosseum. According to the Antitrust, consumers would not be able to purchase tickets on the official reseller’s website because they were bought en masse by secondary resellers, often bot sites, just a few seconds after they were issued online. The aim would be to facilitate their resale, also through scalping, within tourist packages, or directly on site, increasing the original amount.

Finally, Nicolò De Devitiis is having a job interview with the entrepreneur Flavio Briatore, to try to be that one out of one hundred and fifty to be considered and hired in one of his businesses. (Briatore said in a recent statement that “Out of 150-200 CVs that they send us we take 1”).

Streaming and TV

Where to see Le Iene 2023 live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight, Tuesday 3 October 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetInfinity.it and on the program website.