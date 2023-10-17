Le Iene 2023: previews, reports, jokes, interviews and streaming | October 17 Italy 1

Tonight, Tuesday 17 October 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Le Iene Show will be broadcast, a historic Mediaset program hosted this year by Veronica Gentili. Also accompanying her on stage are the comic presence of Max Angioni, Eleazaro Rossi and Nathan Kiboba. But let’s see the previews and reports of tonight’s episode, October 17th.

Previews

The investigations, reports, interviews and jokes, which have always characterized the program and which are entrusted to the programme’s correspondents, return. This year too, the show hosts guest stars in the studio: great protagonists of the sporting, musical, artistic and cinematographic scene who will stage monologues on current issues, capable of offering food for thought or discussion.

Among the guests in the studio: the writer and journalist Alessandro D’Avenia, the rapper Boro Boro, pseudonym of Federico Orecchia, currently first in the charts with the song “Cadillac”, and the comedian and actor Daniele Raco. Among the reports on air: Gaston Zama interviews the Egyptian activist Patrick Zaki.

Filippo Roma deals with Calcioscommesse with two exclusive interviews: Giuseppe Signori and Carlo Gervasoni. The two former footballers were protagonists of the first “Scommettopoli” scandal in 2011; today the topic is occupying the pages of the news due to the involvement of the players Nicolò Zaniolo, Nicolò Fagioli and Sandro Tonali in the investigation by the Turin Prosecutor’s Office into illicit betting. The report also addresses the delicate topic of gambling addiction.

In 2009 Luigi Pelazza interviewed two children, Daniel and Abdalla, one Israeli, the other Palestinian, to understand directly from them how they were experiencing the conflict in the Middle East. Despite the passing of the years, the words of the two boys continue to be current. Also on air is a new report by Antonino Monteleone dedicated to the Erba massacre, the multiple murder committed in the town in the province of Como on 11 December 2006.

Who would be able to distinguish, without ever having tasted it before, a bison, zebra or camel fillet from the more common beef or veal? With Veronica Ruggeri we talk about food fraud with the case of a well-known restaurant chain in Italy.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Le Iene 2023 live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight, Tuesday 17 October 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetInfinity.it and on the program website.