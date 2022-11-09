After the service of Le Iene, Roberto Zaccaria took his own life. She had pretended to be Irene and had led Daniele to suicide

Hyenas replies on the story of Daniele, the boy who took his own life after a 64-year-old man pretended to be a girl named Irene. He fell in love with that beautiful blonde woman he met online, but then he discovered that she didn’t exist and that someone was behind the keyboard who had made fun of him. So Daniele decided to end it all.

Credit: Le Iene

The television program Le Iene has tracked down that man from Forlimpopoli. The envoy asked explanations to Robertothis is his name, which he said to the microphones he did just a joke and that that boy had mental problems.

Transmission has darkened his facebut the 64-year-old was well recognizable.

Roberto Zaccaria took his own life

After the service, he was run over by one media pillory. In the village several posters have been posted about him, so Roberto also decided to take their own life. The newspapers talk about taking drugs and finding his lifeless body in her home, discovered by his elderly mother.

After the affair, the Forlì Public Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation file. The transmission was attacked for having condemned man to the media pillory.

When the program opens, Matteo Viviani wanted to replicate what happened, stating:

We will certainly continue to deal with catfishing because learning to recognize the problem is the first step to avoiding it.

Catfishing is a much broader and more dangerous phenomenon than one can imagine. Victims are always the weakest subjects, those who should be better protected. And the question is: are we experiencing a regulatory vacuum around this problem? Do we have the tools to protect the people most at risk? In our legal system the crime of substitution is foreseen, but are we sure that it is sufficient?

The Hyenas: the words of Teo Mammuccari

While the conductor Teo MammuccariIt reaffirmed:

A tragedy within a tragedy, we haven’t talked about anything else for days. This theme deserves profound reflection which we will continue to share with you.

Roberto Zaccaria’s lawyer had announced an evaluation of complaint to the transmission, because despite the darkened face, those who knew him had recognized the 64-year-old and posters about him had appeared in the village. But before he could meet him for a strategy of protection from the media pillory, the man took his own life.