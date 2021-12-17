Le Iene present Two years of Covid: the special broadcast on Italia 1

Tonight, Friday 17 December 2021, in prime time on Italia 1 from 21.20 the special Le Iene – Two years of Covid will be broadcast. The pandemic that rocked the world about two years ago continues to cause fear, with its variants, and to cause deaths. Vaccines, Green Pass, masks. We are now used to living with distancing measures and trying to prevent infections. But what future awaits us? How long will we have to deal with Covid? This and much more will be discussed in the special of Le Iene present Two years of Covid today, conducted by Gaetano Pecoraro. Here are all the previews.

For two years now the world has been held in check by Covid, now we are beginning to see a light, but what future do we face? Vaccines, therapies, green passes: will 2022 be the year of the return to normal? It is with this question that opens on Friday 17 December, in prime time on Italia 1, the special of “Le Iene” entitled “Two years of Covid”, dedicated to the health and health of our country where, in three hours of broadcast , we analyze what happened and how the virus was dealt with in the last two years of our lives, taking stock of where, right now, we are.

With unpublished content, interviews, testimonies and images, the special – conducted by Gaetano Pecoraro and written by Riccardo Festinese – tells the progress made by science in order to improve our daily life, vaccines, therapies, the green pass and the fourth wave, passing through the conspiracy theories of the no vax and no pass and their continuous manifestations. “This pandemic has been the protagonist of the last two years of our life, as well as of the whole world of information. It is therefore necessary to deepen this exceptional and tragic moment, but it is necessary to go beyond Covid and tell, directly, the progress and all the steps forward made by science, – declares Gaetano Pecoraro about the reportage – describing its fundamental importance when there are still those who question it.

We will try to make viewers open their gaze by describing both the excellences of the whole world and those present in our territory, from the extremely complex to the simplest, capable of substantially changing both our daily life and our lives. This special is also an attempt to give doctors and scientists all our recognition: it was exciting to be able to enter the operating theaters, to witness operations that until recently were impossible, and it is very exciting now to be able to show them to everyone. We have described all the changes and we will try to give greater awareness to those who look at it: whether what will come in the future will be better or worse will depend only on our choices. “

Le Iene thus return to deal with the national and foreign health system, through some hospital excellences, with reports shot within the departments that use the latest technologies. The entire history of this pandemic was also broadcast starting from minute 1, i.e. from 31 December 2019, when pneumonia with a much higher than normal death rate began to spread in China, up to the creation of vaccines. With interviews carried out in connection with countries outside the European Union, we will try to understand their use, their functioning and also why they are so important and contested at the same time. We will talk about the problems and contradictions of vaccination campaigns: where they advance quickly, the number of deaths has dropped a lot and this is undoubtedly the key to getting out of the pandemic, but, to date, the vaccination rate of African populations is less than 10% , a rate absolutely below the threshold.

On the subject, also the latest news emerged in recent weeks. Space then to the post-Covid Syndrome wards, with the testimonies of doctors and patients, sick, healed and who still carry the after-effects, psychological but also physical, of the disease. And again, an investigation into territorial or basic medicine, our first line of defense in health matters which, however, unlike other countries and in the face of this emergency, does not seem to have held up.

“We could not refrain from dedicating another evening to the theme of health, it is too important and central and it is something we have worked on every day for months. This pandemic has changed the face of the world and our intention is precisely to make a point, to give coordinates, in our way of course, so that people can better understand what is happening and make choices dictated by awareness and not by fear. ”, Concludes Riccardo Festinese.

Where to see the special of Le Iene present Two years of Covid on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight, December 17, 2021, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1.