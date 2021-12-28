Le Iene present – Il giallo di Ponza: the special broadcast on Italia 1

Tonight, Tuesday 28 December 2021, in prime time on Italia 1 from 9.20 pm the special Le Iene – Il giallo di Ponza will be broadcast. Gianmarco Pozzi was found dead on 9 August 2020 at the age of 28 on the island of Ponza. The investigation with Giulio Golia and Francesca Di Stefano retraces all the many obscures of this story: the family believes that he was killed and that it is not just a fall in that gap between a wall and a house … Below all the advances.

Advances

Gianmarco, who was also a kick boxing champion, worked in the summer months as a security officer in some clubs. That night a body was found at the end of a terrace, after a flight of 3 meters. A misfortune that at first seemed to have been an accident, but which then, with the passing of the days, took on very different, and increasingly disturbing, contours. At first the boy’s death was in fact described as a fall that occurred after a run in the grip of cocaine delirium. Then it was speculated that he was instead beaten and killed. All this perhaps in the context of a punitive expedition that could be linked to the activity of groups of drug dealers on the island. To the family – who never stopped looking for a plausible truth. In the special we will try to reconstruct the facts, retracing what would have happened. You will hear all the tapes shot on the spot the day after the incident and made by one of the victim’s sisters with the aim of helping the investigation. There is also space for the statements of Professor Vittorio Fineschi, full professor of forensic medicine at La Sapienza, who, a few months after the incident, delivered a 33-page supplement to the Cassino Public Prosecutor’s Office to his first report that investigated for murder and not for “accidental death “. Finally, both the long interview with Alessio, the roommate and witness of Gianmarco’s last moments of life, and those made to all his friends and roommates of the Ponza house, whose versions do not seem to coincide with the everything.

