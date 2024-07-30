Le Iene presenta – Inside: previews and guests of the Italia 1 program, July 30, 2024

Le Iene present: Inside is the program of Italia 1 curated by the editorial staff of Le Iene. In each episode, a topic previously covered by the program is explored in depth with additional details and new elements. “Inside means inside, and inside the theme of the evening is exactly where we want to take the people who will follow us – explains Davide Parenti, creator of the program -. At Le Iene we have dealt with practically everything that has happened in the last 25 years in Italy, and with this background we can line up the many stories that we have explored in depth and, often, brought back to the attention they deserved”. Below are the previews of tonight’s episode, July 30, 2024.

Previews

In this episode entitled ‘We are what we eat’, the investigation by Matteo Viviani and Riccardo Festinese dedicated to the world of food. The food industry business is one of the most profitable in the world. But what does it involve? What is really in what we eat? Two hundred years ago the philosopher Ludwig Feuerbach supported the thesis according to which what we introduce into our body would influence, not only our organism, but also the psychological, emotional and social aspects of who we are.

We live in times where it is increasingly difficult to find quality food, food that is mostly contaminated with pesticides. Food labeled as organic, on the other hand, is often too expensive. We must learn to know how to choose, therefore inform ourselves to have that minimum knowledge about foods that allows us to distinguish, select and choose one product rather than another. This is our most powerful weapon. By choosing we can influence any industrial strategy, on every aspect of food, because if a product does not sell it is no longer put on the market. Matteo Viviani’s investigation, through the testimonies of experts in the sector, aims to make us more aware of our food choices.

Streaming and live TV

Where to watch Le Iene presenta: Inside live on TV and streaming? Very simple: as already anticipated, the program will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 30 July 2024 – starting at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. The “young” Mediaset network is available for free on button 6 of the digital terrestrial remote control. For Sky subscribers, the channel is also visible on button 106 of the decoder. If you are not at home, you can watch Le Iene for free on the platform Mediaset Infinitywhich allows you to follow the programs in streaming on PC, tablet or smartphone. A simple registration with email or social network, will give you access to all Mediaset contents in live streaming and also, from the day after the broadcast, on demand.