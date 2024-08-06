Le Iene presenta – Inside: previews and guests of the Italia 1 program, August 6, 2024

Le Iene present: Inside is the program of Italia 1 curated by the editorial staff of Le Iene. In each episode, a topic previously covered by the program is explored in depth with additional details and new elements. “Inside means inside, and inside the theme of the evening is exactly where we want to take the people who will follow us – explains Davide Parenti, creator of the program -. At Le Iene we have dealt with practically everything that has happened in the last 25 years in Italy, and with this background we can line up the many stories that we have explored in depth and, often, brought back to the attention they deserved”. Below are the previews of tonight’s episode, August 6, 2024.

Previews

Last summer appointment with the Italia 1 program entitled ‘Reflections on Justice’, an analysis to understand the state of justice in our country. The episode will delve into the ways in which the law is applied in our courts, the difficulties of the professions of judges and magistrates and how sometimes – in the name of the law – the limits of procedures and rules are forced.

We will also talk about the relationship between justice and communication, how the media behave when faced with a news story, trying to answer questions such as: how deep is the bond that links prosecutors and the press? When is it necessary to doubt clues and evidence, even those that seem the most sensational, such as confessions? Or: what do you do when something that was presented as evidence turns out to be wrong or manipulated? And finally, how much does the media story influence the final sentence?

In light of these questions, Antonino Monteleone and Riccardo Festinese retrace some judicial cases reported and documented in Le Iene, in which distortions and unclear elements seem to have appeared: from the Erba massacre to the Yara Gambirasio case, from the death of the cyclist Marco Pantani to the Garlasco crime.

Commenting on the topic and the judicial events are journalists: Nicola Porro, Enrico Mentana, Luca Telese and Salvo Sottile; magistrates Luca Palamara and Alfredo Robledo, lawyer and psychologist Guglielmo Gulotta.

Streaming and live TV

Where to watch Le Iene presenta: Inside live on TV and streaming? Very simple: as already anticipated, the program will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 6 August 2024 – starting at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. The “young” Mediaset network is available for free on button 6 of the digital terrestrial remote control. For Sky subscribers, the channel is also visible on button 106 of the decoder. If you are not at home, you can watch Le Iene for free on the platform Mediaset Infinitywhich allows you to follow the programs in streaming on PC, tablet or smartphone. A simple registration with email or social network, will give you access to all Mediaset contents in live streaming and also, from the day after the broadcast, on demand.