Le Iene present: Inside is the program of Italia 1 curated by the editorial staff of Le Iene. In each episode, a topic previously covered by the program is explored in depth with additional details and new elements. “Inside means inside, and inside the theme of the evening is exactly where we want to take the people who will follow us – explains Davide Parenti, creator of the program -. At Le Iene we have dealt with practically everything that has happened in the last 25 years in Italy, and with this background we can line up the many stories that we have explored in depth and, often, brought back to the attention they deserved”. Below are the previews of tonight’s episode, August 13, 2024.

Tonight’s episode, entitled ‘What Men Don’t Know’, is a narrative journey entrusted to Nina Palmieri, with the author Alessia Rafanelli, dedicated to the complex and wonderful female universe to talk about everything that men should know. The path of women’s emancipation, throughout history, has been characterized by obstacles and prejudices, but, precisely for this reason, her fight has been even richer in great achievements and important victories.

Despite the many initiatives to protect women and feminist movements, our society still has a lot to do to fight stereotypes and clichés. Accompanying Nina and commenting on the various stories are some representatives of the female world, including: the singer BigMama, the science communicator Barbara Gallavotti and the writer Melissa Panarello.

Where to watch Le Iene presenta: Inside live on TV and streaming? Very simple: as already anticipated, the program will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 13 August 2024 – starting at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. The “young” Mediaset network is available for free on button 6 of the digital terrestrial remote control. For Sky subscribers, the channel is also visible on button 106 of the decoder. If you are not at home, you can watch Le Iene for free on the platform Mediaset Infinitywhich allows you to follow the programs in streaming on PC, tablet or smartphone. A simple registration with email or social network, will give you access to all Mediaset contents in live streaming and also, from the day after the broadcast, on demand.