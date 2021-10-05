Tonight, Tuesday 5 October 2021, the new season of Le Iene will start on Italia 1. At the helm of the well-known program dedicated to the investigation there will once again be the DJ and presenter Nicola Savino who, however, for the first time this year will not be joined by Alessia Marcuzzi.

Nicola Savino, interviewed by Tv Smiles and Songs, said he was ready to start a new adventure a Hyenas; this year in fact Nicola will no longer lead together with Alessia Marcuzzi but he will have a different female face at his side each time. How did the conductor take this important change?

Does Nicola Savino regret Alessia Marcuzzi?

Hyenas they are ready to come back up Italy 1; one of the in-depth and current affairs programs most followed by the Italian television audience, which proposes investigations and journalistic services using an irreverent and satirical style, is about to begin with a new crackling season.

At the helm of the home show Mediaset will be there once again Nicola Savino that this year, however, it will be joined by ten different conductors; after the farewell of Alessia Marcuzzi to the network of Biscione, the production of the program has decided to adopt a new line. But what does the person concerned think about it?

Interviewed by the well-known weekly Tv Smiles and Songs, Savino he explained that it will always be him, along with the inevitable Gialappa’s Band to do the honors while as regards the female figure, the latter will be different from time to time.

Without making many turns of words, Nicola would like Alessia Marcuzzi? The conductor during the interview admitted that he had a certain nostalgia for his former colleague, not excluding that Alessia can still return:



Who will join Savino at Le Iene

But who are the ten women they will join Nicola Savino in the conduct of the new season of Hyenas? Below is the complete list:

Elodie

Paola Egonu

Elisabetta Canalis

Rocio Munoz Morales

Madame

Elena Santarelli

Francesca Fagnani

Federica Pellegrini

Ornella Vanoni

Michela Giraud

In the press release issued by Mediaset we read that the choice fell on:

“… Some great women who know their own facts and who tell a contemporary feminine, each in their own authentic way. The program has always chosen to be guided by women, starting with Simona Ventura and ending with Alessia Marcuzzi, passing through Luciana Littizzetto, Ilary Blasi, Nadia Toffa and many others such as Afef Jnifen, Daria Bignardi, Kasia Smutniak, Victoria Cabello, Miriam Leone, Cristina Chiabotto, Geppi Cucciari ”.

In the first episode that will air this evening, Tuesday 5 October 2021 starting from 21:15 on Italy 1 we will find Elodie next to the 53-year-old conductor; the singer, after the experience a Sanremo, is ready to get involved again in the role of conductors.