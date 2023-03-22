Belen Rodríguez never ceases to be talked about. After a week of absence from Hyenas, the Argentinian showgirl returned to running the program and precisely in the episode she explained the reasons that led her to absent herself from the broadcast. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Belen Rodriguez has returned to the management of Hyenas. The Argentine showgirl has been absent for about a week and has been replaced by Claudius Santamaria who explained that the absence of the presenter a Hyenas it was due to some health problems. In the last episode of the program aired on Tuesday 21 March, Stefano De Martino’s wife explained the reasons that led her to be absent from work.

These were the words of the Argentine showgirl about it:

I needed to stop for a few days. I had to have it serviced, the car is old.

All Belen fans can now breathe a sigh of relief. The absence from Hyenas and the silence social networks of the presenter had made the fans not a little worried.

Hyenas, Belen Rodriguez absent for health reasons

