Hyenas, Belen Rodriguez greets Teo Mammucari: the conductor’s reply

After the unexpected farewell of Teo Mammucari a HyenasBelen Rodriguez greeted her former colleague live during the episode broadcast on Italia 1 on the evening of Tuesday 31 January.

The Roman conductor officially left the program to devote himself to other broadcasts, as communicated by Mediaset, while the site Dagospy he had spoken of a sensational dispute between Mammucari and Davide Parenti, creator of the Italia 1 show.

Rumors that have not been denied or confirmed by those directly involved.

However, during last night’s episode, the presenter Belen Rodriguez still wanted to address a thought to her former work partner.

“We salute our friend Teo Mammucari, even if you don’t see him here at our side, he remains a professional who made the history of this program great. We send him a big hug and goodbye,” said the Argentine showgirl.

Shortly thereafter, Teo Mammucari replied to Belen through a message published in his stories Instagram.

In fact, the presenter reposted the video with the words of Belen Rodriguez writing “Thank you, with my heart”.

Immediately afterwards, the conductor made fun of his professional future by writing: “From today I’m a singer, the first to complain about me … I’m pissed off”.