Le Iene, appointment on February 9 with Belen Rodriguez and Teo Mammucari in charge

Belen Rodriguez And Teo Mammucari lead de Hyenas. They leave on February 9 in prime time on Italy 1 for the 2022 edition with the surprise of an important evolution and many new features. More irony, more comedy, more entertainment will also be ensured by the queen couple of entertainment that will be running: Teo Mammucari And Belen Rodriguezflanked by a cast of young talents.

The new version of the program will also return to a very lively studio and will give a lot of space to aspects related to irony, comedy and entertainment, as well as investigations and reports that have always characterized the experience “Hyenas“, fixed points of the Italian political news of the last few years.

