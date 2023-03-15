All who follow Hyenas last night they could not help but notice the absence in the studio of Belen Rodríguez. The Argentine showgirl was not in charge of the episode and her place was covered by the actor Claudio Santamaria. Let’s find out together what happened and why Belen was unable to be present.

We are ready to start a super episode! In reality I was passing by and they took me from the corridors telling me to come and help out and I accepted! The most attentive of you will have noticed that I am not Belen Rodriguez and that she is not next to me. There is a reason, Belen has not been well, she is watching us from home and we send her a hug!

At the moment the directly concerned she has not yet expressed herself on this story in which she is the protagonist in these hours. The showgirl has in fact decided to remain silent and not to update her followers about her health conditions.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Belen Rodríguez will break the silence on this much-talked-about affair over the last few hours. There showgirl will be in the next episode of Hyenas? We will surely find out in the coming days.