Le Iene 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the show today, 10 October

Tonight, Tuesday 10 October 2023, Le Iene will be broadcast in prime time on Italia 1 (9.20 pm). The historic program of Italia 1 for this edition sees many new features. At the helm of the show is the journalist Veronica Gentili. Also accompanying her on stage were Max Angioni, Eleazaro Rossi and Nathan Kiboba. Where to see Le Iene 2023 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The program airs tonight, Tuesday 10 October 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, channel 6 of digital terrestrial and on button 106 of the Sky decoder.

Le Iene 2023 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Mediaset programs via the internet on PCs, tablets, smartphones and smart TVs. Always on Mediaset Play, or on the official website of Le Iene, you can retrieve the services, jokes and interviews at any time thanks to the on demand function.

Sent

We have seen where to see Le Iene 2023 live on TV and live streaming, but who are the correspondents? The reports, interviews and jokes will be entrusted, as always, to the programme’s correspondents: Fabio Agnello, Andrea Agresti, Nic Bello, Cizco, Michele Cordaro, Stefano Corti, Alessandro De Giuseppe, Nicolò De Devitiis, Sebastian Gazzarrini, Giulio Golia, Giulia Innocenzi, Ismaele La Vardera, Alice Martinelli, Antonino Monteleone, Alessandro Onnis, Nina Palmieri, Gaetano Pecoraro, Luigi Pelazza, Roberta Rei, Filippo Roma, Veronica Ruggeri, Niccolò Torielli, Matteo Viviani, Gaston Zama.