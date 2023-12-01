The team coached by Luis Enrique, PSG, will have to travel to visit Le Havre to play matchday 14 of the French league championship.
Below we show you all the relevant information for the preview of this match that will face Paris Saint Germain against Le Havre
In which stadium is Le Havre vs PSG played?
City: Le Havre, France
Stadium: Stade Oceane
Date: Sunday December 3
Schedule: 13:00 in Spain, 06:00 in Mexico, 09:00 in Argentina
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
How can you watch Le Havre vs PSG on television in Spain?
Television channel: Amazon Prime Video, DAZN
How can you watch Le Havre vs PSG on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina, Star+
How can you watch Le Havre vs PSG on television in Mexico?
Television channel:Star+
How can you watch Le Havre vs PSG on television in the United States?
Television channel: beIN Sports, fuboTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Nantes
|
0-0 E
|
Ligue 1
|
Monaco
|
0-0 E
|
Ligue 1
|
Toulouse
|
1-2V
|
Ligue 1
|
Metz
|
0-0 E
|
Ligue 1
|
Lens
|
0-0 E
|
Ligue 1
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Newcastle
|
1-1E
|
UCL
|
Monaco
|
5-2V
|
Ligue 1
|
Stade de Reims
|
0-3V
|
Ligue 1
|
AC Milan
|
2-1D
|
UCL
|
Montpellier
|
3-0V
|
Ligue 1
On the part of the local team they will only have the loss of Ayew, who has to serve a sanction after seeing the direct red card on the previous day
For this match, Luis Enrique will not be able to count on his jewel, Zaire-Emery, who has been injured during the national team break and will not play again until 2024. Nor will Nuno Mendes, Marquinhos or Keylor Navas be there. These are the casualties that Parisians face.
Le Havre: Arthur Desmas; Sangante, Youte Kinkoue, Lloris, Operi; Loic Nego, Kuzyaev, Alioui, Touré, Antoine Joujou; Elysée Logbo
Paris Saint Germain: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Skriniar, Lucas Hernández, Manuel Ugarte, Vitinha; Ousmane Dembélé, Gonçalo Ramos; Mbappe
Le Havre 0-2 PSG
#Havre #PSG #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast