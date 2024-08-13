He Paris Saint-Germain is preparing to start a new era in Ligue 1 under the direction of Luis Enrique, and will do so by facing Le Havre in the first match of the season.
This match will mark the start of a challenging period for PSG, who will be without Kylian Mbappé in their squad for the first time in six years, following the surprise departure of the French star. Expectations are high as the team will have to prove its ability to maintain its dominance in the league without its biggest star.
The full Ligue 1 schedule promises a season full of excitement, with PSG looking to consolidate their position at the top of French football. The trip to Le Havre, a team playing their second consecutive season in the top flight, will be the first test for Luis Enrique and his players. They will have to quickly adapt to the absence of Mbappé and show that they are still the team to beat in France. With several challenges ahead, this season will be crucial for PSG in their quest to retain the league title and advance their European objectives.
City: Le Havre, France
Date: August 16th
Schedule: 20:45 (Spain), 15:45 (Argentina), 12:45 (Mexico)
Stadium: Ocean Stadium
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In France The match can be followed live on DAZN, since in Spain, Argentina and Mexico it will not be televised.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Bochum
|
0-6 D
|
Friendly
|
Red Star
|
1-2 D
|
Friendly
|
Nijmegen
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
|
AZ Alkmaar
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
|
Guingamp
|
0-3 V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Leipzig
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
|
Storm Graz
|
2-2 E
|
Friendly
|
Olympique Lyon
|
1-2 V
|
French Cup
|
Metz
|
0-2 V
|
Ligue 1
|
Nice
|
1-2 V
|
Ligue 1
Le Havre are preparing to face their second consecutive season in Ligue 1, consolidating their position as a top-flight team following their promotion two years ago. After a year of adaptation in the French football elite, the team is looking to improve their performance and ensure their permanence in the league. Pre-season has been a mixed bag of results, reflecting both the challenges and opportunities for the team in the season ahead.
In their preparation for the new campaign, Le Havre have played five friendlies, with a record of one win, two draws and two defeats. Although they started with promising results, the two defeats in their last few games have left some concerns in the team. Despite these setbacks, Le Havre are confident in their ability to compete in Ligue 1, and these pre-season matches have been key in identifying areas for improvement before official action begins.
Paris Saint-Germain, after winning the French Cup with a resounding victory over Lyon, have had a somewhat irregular start to pre-season. The team managed by Luis Enrique has played only two friendlies since that victory, and both have ended in a draw. The first match was against Sturm Graz, an Austrian team that made things difficult for PSG, managing to equalise the score in a match that ended 1-1. This result left some doubts about the team’s ability to impose its style of play in pre-season.
PSG’s second friendly was against RB Leipzig, another strong rival in European football. Once again, the Parisian side failed to take the win, drawing 2-2 in a close game. Despite having some of its stars, the team showed a certain lack of cohesion, something that Luis Enrique will have to correct before the start of the official season. These results highlight the need for adjustments in the team, especially in attack, where the absence of Kylian Mbappé seems to have left a significant void.
Le Havre: Drewes, Masovic, Ordets, Passlack, Wittek, Bero, Daschner, Losilla, Sissoko, Broschinski, Hofmann.
PSG: Donnarumma, Nuno Mendes, Skriniar, Marquinhos, Zague, Vitinha, Zaire Emery, Joao Neves, Dembele, Barcola, Kolo Muani.
In their clash with PSG, Le Havre are likely to face a considerable challenge, given the power of the Parisian team. Despite the defensive effort that Le Havre could muster, the individual and collective quality of PSG, even without Kylian Mbappé, seems too much for the home side. A reasonable prediction would be a 0-2 victory for PSG, with the goals likely to come in the second half, when PSG’s pressure wears down Le Havre’s resistance. Luis Enrique could opt for a patient approach, looking to control the pace of the match and taking advantage of opportunities when they present themselves.
