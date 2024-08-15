As the new Ligue 1 season gets underway, the clash between Le Havre and Paris Saint-Germain promises to be an intriguing encounter. While Le Havre are looking to establish themselves as a solid team in their second consecutive campaign in the French football elite, PSG are looking to impose their dominance from the first game. Below, we present five key predictions for this highly-anticipated encounter, analysing the possibilities and the factors that could influence the final result.
Given the difference in quality between the two teams, PSG is expected to take all three points, possibly with a 0-2 or 0-3 scoreline in their favour.
With PSG focused on maintaining a solid defence and Le Havre struggling to create any real danger, it is likely that only one of the teams, in this case PSG, will manage to score.
Considering PSG’s offensive power, the match is likely to end with at least three goals in total, especially if PSG manage to open the scoring early.
PSG could look to establish their dominance from the start, so a first-half goal is a likely prediction.
There is a high chance that Dembélé will be the one to stand out in a PSG team that he leads as the star of the team. Therefore, he is almost certain to score in the team’s league debut.
