“In the field of cancer research, Gilead started its business with cell therapies a few years ago. These have brought a real option of care for patients with blood cancer. Now we are moving into solid oncology and our goal. is to bring at least 10 transformative therapies by 2030. As for triple negative metastatic breast cancer, therapy with sacituzumab govitecan has proved effective. A drug that allows patients to save time and avoid the extreme natural consequence of the disease that affects them “. Thus Cristina Le Grazie, medical director of Gilead Sciences Italia, on the occasion of the presentation, in Milan, of the awareness campaign promoted by Aiom oncologists and dedicated to triple negative metastatic breast cancer.

“Our pipeline has tripled its activity focusing on oncology with more than 50 molecules under study – underlines Le Grazie – Clinical studies in progress have also increased, which by the end of 2023 will reach more than 50. These are all confirmations. of the fact that Gilead wants to actively participate in cancer research and solutions, including by providing solutions relatively quickly. “