The President of the FFF had some very unfortunate words towards Zidane and Karim Benzema in an interview with RMC Sport. Many personalities from the world of football have come out to defend them, from Mbappé and Frank Ribéry, to Real Madrid itself in an official statement. Here we leave you the best statements:
“Zidane was always under the radar, you don’t have to tell stories. He had a lot of supporters, some were waiting for Deschamps to leave. But who can seriously criticize Deschamps? Nobody can. You can always fail a game, but I’ve been with him for 10 years, there haven’t been many problems. His departure always generates clicks, ”he declared in the first instance about the possible arrival of Zidane.
“Zidane with Brazil? I don’t know, I’d be surprised. He does what he wants, it’s none of my business. I have never seen him, we have never thought of parting ways with Didier Deschamps. That does not correspond to anything. Some journalists need to change or invent because they don’t know what to write and would rather say bad than good things. Frankly, I have never been taken out by those who condemn beforehand. Regarding Zidane and the Brazilian team, I don’t care., let him go wherever he wants! He can go wherever he wants, to a club… of the national team, I don’t believe it as far as he is concerned (…) Did Zidane try to contact me? Of course not, he wouldn’t even have picked up the phone. To tell him to find another club? Make a special program for him to find a club or a selection, ”she commented.
“He was injured, unfortunately he left, I’m sorry. I admire the career of Benzema, who had the best year of his life and his career. Unfortunately, in the first or second training session, he had a setback. I have great admiration for him. What does the environment say about him? I do not care. The medical staff did what was necessary.. We had 24 players and we ended up with 24, so the staff have done a good job. Benzema returned to training when he finished the competition, not before. That being said, it was a shame. While I was telling myself that Giroud might not have played and we might not have scored as many goals,” Le Graet said.
Le Graet’s statements have raised a lot of controversy in the world of football and in France, and voices have quickly come out in defense of Zidane, including French players like Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid or the French Sports Minister, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra. .
“Real Madrid CF regrets the unfortunate statements made by the president of the French Football Federation, Nöel Le Graët, about Zinedine Zidane… The statements by the president of the French Football Federation are inappropriate for someone who holds that representation and disqualify by themselves, like the ones he also does against our captain Karim Benzema,” the white team said in their statement.
“Statements again with the added bonus this time of a shameful lack of respect, which offends us all, to a football and sports legend: a “president” of the first French sports federation should not say that. I apologize. For this excess of words about Zidane, please ”.
“I love you. On the other hand, we will have to consider consulting quickly,” Ribery wrote with various smileys.
#Graets #controversial #statements #Zidane #picked #phone #train #France
Leave a Reply