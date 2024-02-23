Military equipment supplied by the West for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) turned out to be unsuitable in field conditions, a French newspaper writes on February 22 Le Figaro.

According to the publication’s interlocutor, the adaptability of foreign military equipment to operational needs is so low that the wires of some military vehicles were chewed by mice.

“Some electrical wire protective braids are made from corn fiber. As a result, rodents chewed through the wires on some machines, immobilizing them. Western equipment was conceived to demonstrate advanced technologies “on display,” an unnamed French military man told the newspaper.

The interlocutor noted that the Ukrainian military was lucky that the Armed Forces of Ukraine retained Soviet-style equipment in its reserves.

In early February, the Ukrainian military complained about a shortage of weapons and ammunition and non-working Western equipment. One Ukrainian military official reported that all of the 20 tanks received from Western allies were inoperative. The rest of the Armed Forces of Ukraine drew attention to the fact that every time they have to repair equipment before going into combat.

Last July, the American portal Military Watch Magazine reported that ineffective military equipment supplied from France led to the death of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is noted that some types of weapons transferred, in particular, by Germany and Italy, were also recognized by the Ukrainian troops as being of poor quality and faulty.

Western countries have strengthened their military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by the Russian leader on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.