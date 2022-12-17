Le Figaro readers supported the International Football Federation (FIFA) for refusing to broadcast the speech of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar.

“Congratulations to FIFA, which clearly knows how not to succumb to this uninteresting hysteria, unlike our very corrupt rulers,” wrote one of the commentators.

Other readers of the newspaper noted that Zelensky loves to be in the spotlight and will never stop. Commentators also said that the Ukrainian leader is not credible when he comes and talks about peace, but refuses to use this word in relation to Russia.

“Because of the desire to interfere everywhere and in everything, this person burns himself out, in addition to the request for 300 tanks and 500 howitzers, he becomes inaudible,” the user noted.

Some commentators have suggested that during the speech, Zelenskiy would have taken the opportunity to criticize Westerners and ask for more weapons to be sent to Ukraine.

Zelenskiy’s request to send a message to the public ahead of the 2022 World Cup final match was rejected by FIFA a day earlier. The office of the Ukrainian president offered to address the fans via video link through the screens installed at the stadium in Qatar. As CNN reported, citing a source, Kyiv was surprised by FIFA’s refusal, it was also noted that negotiations between Ukraine and the leadership of the federation are ongoing.

The final match between France and Argentina will take place on Sunday 18 December. Before that, France defeated Morocco 2-0. Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 on 13 December.

Kyiv has repeatedly tried to use major world events, regardless of their subject matter, to draw the attention of the world community to the situation in Ukraine.

So, in mid-November, the President of Ukraine delivered a video message at the G20 summit. He demanded, in particular, to withdraw Russian troops from the territory of the country and “to pay compensation for the damage caused.”

Russia continues to conduct a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made, among other things, against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.