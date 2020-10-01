The COVID-19 pandemic does not even think to slow down. As of October 1, 34 million 134 thousand cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the world. 1 million 19 thousand patients died. Nearly 8 million cases remain active. Scientists in different countries are learning more and more about the new virus, and this gives hope. One of the characteristic symptoms of coronavirus – loss of smell – writes the French newspaper Le Figaro. FACTS has prepared a complete translation of this important publication.

“At the onset of the COVID epidemic, respiratory symptoms overshadowed loss of smell, or anosmia. But today there is no longer any doubt: partial or complete loss of smell is a specific clinical sign of COVID-19 infection. In some patients, anosmia does not go away even several weeks after infection.

“In April, I contracted the coronavirus. Everything was of moderate severity: high fever, body aches, headaches and, in addition, loss of smell without nasal congestion. But since then I have absolutely no smells. “ – says Francois.

How many infected have lost their sense of smell? It is difficult to answer this question. As explained by Dr. Camille Herve, ENT specialist at the Rothschild Foundation in Paris, “Since we we do not know the prevalence of COVID-19 infection among the population, it is impossible to know the level of anosmia “… Analysis of scientific literature shows very different data in various regions of the world. Chinese studies show that the incidence of anosmia is around 5%, while in Europe, loss of smell affects 40% to more than 80% of patients.

Is there an explanation for such a large spread of data? The Chinese researchers looked only at critically ill patients who were apparently less prone to anosmia. Moreover, a European survey coordinated by Foch Hospital in Suresnes and Mons University in Belgium, involving more than 1,400 patients, confirmed a loss of smell in 70% of patients with mild COVID-19.

“And in people interviewed retrospectively, after discharge from intensive care, we found an insignificant frequency of anosmia,” Says Professor Stephan Hans, ENT doctor at Foch Hospital and co-author of a study published in the Journal of Internal Medicine.

Loss of smell due to viral respiratory infections is a phenomenon long known to doctors. But until now, doctors have not had the opportunity to observe the development of anosmia in real time. “Almost half of patients regain their sense of smell within 15 days, and between 80% and 90% within two months. There remain from 10% to 20% of those who need more time for this, ” – explains Professor Bonfils, ENT doctor at the European Hospital. Georges Pompidou.

What mechanisms are involved in this has not yet been established for certain, the scientific discussion continues. But several levels have already been clearly identified. “The first is undoubtedly associated with damage to the nasal mucosa: the transmission of odors to the brain is blocked. This happens when you have a cold. When the nasal membranes return to normal, you start to smell again. “– explains Professor Bonfils. However, in the case of coronavirus infection, patients lose their sense of smell without any rhinitis or nasal congestion.

Therefore, researchers are looking at the ability of the coronavirus to infect the central nervous system and the olfactory bulb. It is the part of the olfactory brain that plays a leading role in identifying odors.

“By comparing the MRI of patients with COVID-19 with anosmia and without loss of smell, we were able to detect the presence of a lesion of the olfactory bulb,” says Professor Stephan Hans. It remains to be seen how this happens. According to several international groups, including the French one, the virus does not directly infect the olfactory neurons, but affects the so-called “helper cells”, rich in ACE2 receptors, which allow the virus to enter cells. “When the helper cells are infected with a virus, we find a huge loss of olfactory neurons,” – confirms Nicolas Meunier, a virologist at the National Institute for Agricultural Research in France, who conducted his experiment on hamsters.

This can explain prolonged loss of smell: Of course, olfactory neurons regenerate from the stock of stem cells present in the nose, but in order for them to work, they must undergo olfactory rehabilitation. “You can practice alone. To do this, you need to inhale 5 scents (vanilla, cloves, vinegar, thyme and cinnamon) twice a day, in the morning on an empty stomach and in the evening “, – suggests Dr. Camilla Herve.

How long will it take for patients who are still deprived of their sense of smell after more than two months to hope to regain it? No researcher dares to make predictions. “But one thing is for sure: long-term olfactory disorder has a significant impact on the quality of life of patients, some of them become depressed.”– says Camille Ferdenzi-Lemaitre, an expert at the Center for Research in Neurology in Lyon.

However, loss of smell can be a good symptom in COVID-19. A medical team led by Dr. Jérôme Leschen of Foch Hospital in Suren and the University of Mons in Belgium studied anosmia in 2,581 patients in 18 European countries. The results were published in the journal Laryngoscope, published by the American Society of Otology, Rhinology, and Laryngology. And they are very interesting: loss of smell is observed in 85% of patients with COVID-19 in mild to moderate form and only in 4.5% with pneumonia caused by coronavirus, and 6.9% of patients in severe and critical condition.

Scientists believe this is due to the better response of the immune system during infection. The cells of the nasal cavity are affected, but then the body does not allow the virus to enter the body, especially to the lungs. However, this leads to damage to the olfactory neurons and, as a result, to anosmia. The hypothesis is interesting, but still requires confirmation. “

Translation by Igor KOZLOV, “FACTS” (original Anne Prigent / Le Figaro)

For statistics on the incidence of coronavirus and mortality in Ukraine, see here.

Illustrative Photo Pixabay

229

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter