French newspaper Le Figaro called the T-14 Armata tank “a harbinger of the technological revolution”, which Russian forces began to use during a special operation in Ukraine.

The authors of the article emphasized that if the T-14 fully enters into business, then the German and American Leopard 2 and M1 Abrams vehicles will have to face the unknown, since the Russian T-14 is a harbinger of a technological revolution.

The material notes that this tank is a breakthrough. According to Le Figaro, it should work in conjunction with infantry fighting vehicles as part of a universal combat platform.

The use of the latest Armata tanks by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the zone of the special operation to protect Donbass became known on April 25. At the same time, according to a RIA Novosti source, tanks have not yet participated in direct assault operations.

Prior to this, in December last year, footage of the combat training of the latest Russian T-14 tanks based on the Armata universal tracked platform was demonstrated in the zone of the special military operation.

As noted in the Ministry of Defense, the T-14 will become a real mobile headquarters: thanks to a unique automated control system, commanders using the Armata will be able to control other combat vehicles in real time.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.