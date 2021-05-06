Le Drian issues a statement on the formation of the Lebanese government

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian met with Lebanese leaders Thursday, in an attempt to break the deadlock in talks to form a government whose mission is to get Lebanon out of the economic crisis.

Last month, Paris announced that it would take measures to restrict the entry of Lebanese officials, who have obstructed efforts to resolve the crisis, to their territories. This crisis led to the collapse of the currency, paralyzed the banking sector, and increased poverty.

Le Drian warned before heading to Beirut against taking punitive measures against those who obstruct progress in the process of forming the government.

“It’s just the beginning,” he said on Twitter.

There was no official announcement about the steps taken by Paris or those targeted. The potential impact of these steps is unclear, given that some Lebanese politicians hold dual nationalities.

France is leading efforts to save Lebanon from the economic crisis, but after eight months it has failed to persuade the bickering politicians to adopt a road map for reform or the formation of a new government set by international donors as a condition for providing aid to that country.

Le Drian also asked to meet with Gebran Bassil, the head of the largest Christian bloc in the Lebanese parliament and Aoun’s son-in-law, who was subjected to US sanctions last year over corruption allegations and his ties to Hezbollah.

Officials refused to confirm a meeting with Saad al-Hariri, who was appointed prime minister of Lebanon three times and was appointed by President Aoun in October to form a new government, but he disagrees with him over its members.