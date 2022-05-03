eSports, Le Coq Sportif-Samsung Morning Stars partnership

Le Coq Sportif enters the world eSports Italian thanks to the partnership with the team Morning Starsfounded by Samsung in 2017 and operated by Dive Esports. The historic sports brand thus broadens its horizons, opening up to the world of gaming and eSports, consolidated realities throughout the national territory that count a high number of fans among the new generations and beyond. Samsung Morning Stars is the first Italian team to which Le Coq Sportif has decided to join, through a partnership aimed at guaranteeing value to the two brands. innovative, the eSports team takes the field alongside a brand historically linked to traditional sport.

There partnership between Morning Stars and Le Coq Sportif thus marks a step towards the union between the sports and export world, between physical and digital, resting its foundations on common values: team spirit, passion, respect and inclusiveness.The meeting between these two realities also allows the eSports team to approach the lifestyle world, embracing the know-how of Le Coq Sportif: the players are in fact a reference in the world of casualwear, as well as obviously in that of gaming. An increasingly growing trend in the export sector, in which supporters are also passionate about new trends in clothing brands, which is why the partnership has seen the creation and implementation of a dedicated merchandising line Le Coq Sportif x Morning Stars, which will be the official representative outfit worn by the players and can be purchased by fans following the team and through additional selected channels. This represents the starting point in the development of projects and activations aimed at uniting the two realities more and more and which will see them as protagonists together in the coming months.

