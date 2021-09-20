There history and the human being, eras that stand in the way of the current conception around sex and the role in society, and at the same time dialogue with us through those works ready to revive even the most negative dynamics, reflecting on the here I’m, on the past and perhaps also about the future. This process needs to be kept in mind as we watch The bal des folles, the film of which we are proposing the review today: this creative choice of the author tried to implant reflection at the base of the film, drawing from a past that curiously – and inevitably – leads us to reflect on today’s dynamics, but also on what we have been, on what we have done, avoiding repeating certain mistakes. The film, (based on the novel by Victoria Mas) outgoing on September 17 on Amazon Prime Video sees under his direction Mélanie Laurent, known for her roles as actress also with prominent directors (like Tarantino), and bases a story that talks about women and stands by their side, going against our own past and also some problems belonging to the present.

A gift?

It is important to first introduce the context in which everything takes place. We are in the 19th century, in a Nineteenth-century France bitter, stale, decadent and dusty in every single shot. The austerity of this historical period is the master in a filmic aesthetic that speaks for itself, without even the need for dialogue, without even the need to delve too deeply into what is happening. The images and gazes dialogue without filter, in a pseudo-intellectual coldness that tends to bigotry, all in a family of the middle-upper bourgeoisie made up of individuals of ice and everything they believe in.

At the center of it all we find the protagonist of the film Eugénie, a young and delicate girl inserted in a context, not just the family one, overwhelming and objectifying. Her being a woman in a world that sees women in a certain way can be understood from the introductory dialogues of the film, even if this reflective dynamic will soon leave room for a plot that will preserve its light, along a very different path. Indeed, Eugénie not only perceives all injustices linked to his identity, but decides to face them without bending too much, in a fluctuating attitude, at least in the initial stages of the story.

This young girl, however, has a gift particular, he can see and talk to spirits of the dead. This will be the real incipit, given that in a society morbidly linked to rationality like the nineteenth-century one, such a gift will never find a real place, much less an understanding. Starting from all this, Eugénie will be isolated from everyone, even from the people who had professed love for her, to be locked up in a mental hospital in which he will witness one of the darker sides of his own social reality.

The madhouse as a film medium

The bal des folles mainly implements a work of criticism, a critique that uses certain contexts or means of script to lead the viewer to a final reflection or reasoning. It is therefore interesting to talk about the mental hospital itself not from a narrative point of view, but from a reflective one. The director, Mélanie Laurent, uses the place where her protagonist is sent (also appearing as the central character) to construct a rather detailed representation aimed at and raw, of the way these women were treated in such settings. The real one comes out soul of the film, a direct and sharp cross-section that speaks for itself, which speaks through images, in fact, in a direct representation of all atrocity and the basic ignorance of an age that professed something towards which it was in the dark. From all this therefore emerges a criticism both of the human being in itself, and of the health experimentalism cruel and destabilizing of those who had very little human.

In all of this, Eugénie’s role constantly fluctuates from that of witness of the aforementioned horrors, to that of the protagonist who tries to to define herself, somehow. Throughout the film it is continually questioned whether she is truly mad, with a fundamental emphasis on this gift of hers, here. condemnation, and the distorted perception of this historical period of belonging. In parallel to all this we have a hint of the life of the others patients (remembering a lot of movies like Interrupted girls, for example), ready to enrich the general sector even more.

From a formal point of view, the film moves along a series of predominantly static but occasional shots delicate, beware of human specific of its protagonists and the physical one, with a series of close-ups ready to grasp the various nuances in the course of events. The staging and the sets are credible from the beginning, together with the general acting, enhanced by some photographic flash, aimed at encouraging the basic dramatic soul.