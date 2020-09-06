The underside LDU Portoviejo receives the chief of LigaPro, Liga de Quito, throughout the framework of date 11 of the championship. The poor outcomes accrued by the Manabi group this season led to the resignation of three of its administrators, together with its president, Roberto Rodríguez. Within the ten days performed he has solely managed 8 factors, with two wins, two attracts and 6 losses.

For its half, the group led by Pablo Repetto is unstoppable and carries three consecutive victories. League is chief of the classification with 24 factors, one above Barcelona, which has another match.