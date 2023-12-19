TASS: The LDPR congress nominated Slutsky as a candidate for President of Russia

The Congress of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) nominated the head of the party, Leonid Slutsky, as a candidate for president of the country. Writes about this TASS.

108 delegates voted for his candidacy. Slutsky had not previously announced plans to run for president, although he noted that his party colleagues suggested that he do so. On December 15, it also became known that the Moscow branch of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation recommended nominating party chairman Gennady Zyuganov and State Duma deputy Sergei Levchenko for election.

On December 7, the Federation Council approved the date of the Russian presidential elections, which will be held on March 17, 2024. Chairman of the upper house of parliament Valentina Matvienko said that the decision on the date of elections in Russia marks the start of the election campaign.

On December 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted documents to the Central Election Commission (CEC) to participate in the presidential elections. The current president will participate in the elections as a self-nominated candidate.

