Budget Guidelines Law has already been approved by the joint committee; proposal defines Budget priorities

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), stated this Friday (Dec 15, 2023) that the LDO project (Budget Guidelines Law) should be voted on in a session of the National Congress on Tuesday (Dec 19). The proposal was approved by the CMO (Mixed Budget Committee) on Tuesday (Dec 13) after the rapporteur, deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE), negotiate adjustments with the government. Among other measures, the approved opinion of the LDO determines the amount of R$49 billion for parliamentary amendments and establishes the reduction of the preventive blockade ceiling (contingency) in the 2024 Budget. The proposal defines Budget priorities and must be voted on before the LOA (Annual Budget Law).