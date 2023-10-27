If it goes ahead, it will be the first time in history that Congress changes the target sent by the government; for Centrão, Haddad lost authority

The rapporteur of the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law), deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE), signaled to other congressmen that he is willing to move forward in the discussion to change the fiscal target sent by the government. The change is motivated by the president’s speech Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) at breakfast with journalists.

Here is what the president said:

“What I can say is that she [meta fiscal] does not have to be zero. I will not set a goal that requires me to start the year by cutting billions in projects that are a priority for this country”.

The speech contradicts what the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, had been preaching. In the document he sent to Congress, he predicted that the deficit would be zeroed in 2024. Danilo defined, in a first statement, the speech as “bullshit”.

At Centrão, Lula’s intervention was read as a command that freed the Legislature to change the text sent by the Executive. “I will, as always, be at the Executive’s disposal to discuss the real economic numbers from the perspective of a possible change in the primary result target.“, said Forte.

The goal of closing the fiscal hole in 2024 was treated as unrealistic in the market and in Congress. However, it was understood from 2 relevant points of view:

signaled concern about fiscal policy; it showed the authority of the Minister of Finance, who defended the thesis despite the opposition of the PT.

The assessment of some Centrão politicians is that Haddad received a “downgrade” from the boss. The president’s criticism of the goal was not pre-arranged with the Legislature. Therefore, they demonstrate that Lula is willing to go over his ministers.

Centrão has repeated that Haddad has lost his authority.

Next week, meetings will be held to define how the change will be made. The group is interested in a realistic goal. Any contingency will also lead to a contingency on amendments.

Imposing amendments can be cut in the same proportion as the global contingency. The others can be 100% suppressed. It is not in Congress’s interest to lose money in an election year.