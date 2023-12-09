Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/12/2023 – 7:05

Without fanfare, the rapporteur of the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) of 2024, deputy Danilo Forte (União-CE), met the demands of the government and Congress and paved the way for a smaller contingency (preventive blockade) of expenses next year, when municipal elections will be held.

On Thursday, the deputy had stated that he would not accept an amendment proposed by the government leader in Congress, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (no party-AP), which created a lower ceiling for blockades – which would help preserve investments, especially from PAC. Forte went on to say that the proposal had “legal weaknesses”, even pointed out by the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) and the Chamber’s Budget consultancy.

However, in practice, the new wording of the LDO, signed by Forte, causes the same effect intended by the rejected amendment. This is what the chief economist at Warren Investimentos and former Secretary of Finance of the State of São Paulo, Felipe Salto, points out.

“The rapporteur incorporated that government’s purpose in a much clearer way. He simply wrote that the expenses incurred will be subject to a minimum of 0.6% (of real spending growth)”, says Salto.

This floor concerns the variation band of federal disbursements, which, according to the new fiscal framework, should grow between 0.6% and 2.5% above inflation from one year to the next. The “Randolfe amendment”, as it became known, linked the blocking limit to exactly this same rule, but was worded differently.

EXPENSES

The chief economist at Ryo Asset and former director of the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), Gabriel Barros, has the same understanding: “The rapporteur mentioned the LRF (Fiscal Responsibility Law) to limit expenses subject to contingency, in the direction Randolfe’s demand.”

In Salto’s calculations, with this LDO wording, the maximum contingency will increase from R$52.7 billion to R$22.3 billion in 2024 – a difference of around R$30 billion. For the economist, the system worsens the framework and sets a dangerous precedent.

“First, there is a legal issue, that the LDO (which is an ordinary law) is advancing in relation to Complementary Law 200 (of the tax framework), which is superior to the LDO”, says the economist.

Furthermore, highlights Salto, this smaller blockade will leave the government even further away from meeting the zero deficit target next year. “The deficit expected for 2024 automatically worsens by 0.2% of GDP. That’s bad enough in itself,” he says.

He also warns about the future: “The government, when it arrives in March, or even before, will come under pressure to change the target. And this in a scenario where his hands will be even more tied, because he will be able to cut the Budget less”.

For Forte, the calendar will help to curb “political physiologism”, since the release of resources would no longer obey the government’s political interests. The Executive’s argument, however, is that, in addition to hampering budget management, the device generates interference in government duties.

LIST

In addition to these provisions, the government will have to comply with a list of expenses that cannot be contingency. Twelve areas will be shielded, including expenses on agribusiness activities and those linked to science and technology, in addition to: expenses supporting the education of people with high skills; expenses related to the articulation and structuring of reception policies for women victims of violence; promoting prevention of violence against children and adolescents; expenses with labor inspection actions to combat slave and child labor; and expenses aimed at promoting employability, entrepreneurship and female income.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.