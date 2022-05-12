Two days ago the particle accelerator LCLS-II marked another milestone by reaching a cooling time of minus 456 degrees Fahrenheit (-270 degrees Celsius or 2 kelvin), a temperature at which it becomes superconducting and can raise electrons to high energies with almost zero energy lost in the process.

As I said, this is one of the last milestones before LCLS-II produces pulses of X-rays that are on average 10,000 times brighter than those of LCLS and that go up to a million times per second: a world record for the most powerful X-ray laser in the world.

“In a few hours, LCLS-II will produce more X-ray pulses than the current laser has generated in its entire life. Data that once could have taken months to collect could be produced in minutes. It will take X-ray science to the next levelpaving the way for an entirely new range of studies and improving our ability to develop revolutionary technologies to address some of the deeper challenges facing our society. “

states in a press release Mike Dunne, director of LCLS.

With these new capabilities, scientists can examine the details of complex materials with one unprecedented resolution to achieve things that until now were almost impossible, such as:

to drive new forms of information technology and communications ;

; reveal rare chemical events and fleeting to teach us how create more sustainable industries and clean energy technologies ;

and fleeting to teach us how ; studying how biological molecules perform the functions of life for develop new types of pharmaceutical products ;

; peek into the bizarre world of quantum mechanics by directly measuring the movements of individual atoms;

and so on…

The company, as you can well guess, is titanic. L’LCLS, the first free electron laser (XFEL) hard x-ray in the worldproduced its first light in April 2009, generating pulses of X-rays a billion times brighter than anything that came beforeand to do so, it accelerates electrons through a copper tube at room temperature, which limits its speed to 120 X-ray pulses per second.

In 2013, SLAC launched the LCLS-II upgrade project to increase that frequency to one million pulses and make the X-ray laser thousands of times more powerful.

In order for this to happen, the crews removed part of the old copper accelerator and installed a series of 37 cryogenic accelerator modules, which house strings of pearl-like metal niobium cavities.

These are surrounded by three nested layers of cooling equipment, and each subsequent layer lowers the temperature to near absolute zero, a condition in which niobium cavities become superconducting.

“Unlike the copper accelerator that powers LCLS, which operates at room temperature, the LCLS-II superconducting accelerator operates at 2 kelvins, only about 4 degrees Fahrenheit above absolute zero, the lowest possible temperature.”

he has declared Eric Fauve, director of the cryogenic division of SLACwho later added:

“To achieve this temperature, linac is equipped with two world-class helium cryoplants, making SLAC one of the significant cryogenic benchmarks in the United States and around the world. The SLAC Cryogenics team worked on site during the pandemic to install and commission the cryogenic system and cool the accelerator in record time ”.

One such cryo plant, built specifically for LCLS-II, cools the helium gas from ambient temperature to its liquid phase to a few degrees above absolute zero, providing the refrigerant for the accelerator.

On April 15 the new accelerator reached its final temperature of 2 K for the first time and today, May 10, the accelerator is ready for the first operations.

“Cooling was a critical process and had to be done very carefully to avoid damaging the cryomodules,” said Andrew Burrill, director of accelerator management at SLAC. “We are thrilled to have reached this milestone and can now focus on turning on the X-ray laser.”

The history and details of the development of the LCLS-II

In addition to a new accelerator and a cryo-implant, the project for the new LCLS-II required other state-of-the-art components, including a new source of electrons and two new strings of wave magnets capable of generating both “hard” and “soft” X-rays. Hard X-rays, which are more energetic, allow researchers to visualize biological materials and systems at the atomic level.

Soft X-rays can capture the way energy flows between atoms and molecules, monitoring chemistry in action and offering insights into new energy technologies, therefore to bring this project to life, SLAC collaborated with four other national laboratoriesthat is to say Argonne, Berkeley Lab, Fermilab and Jefferson Laband with Cornell University.

Jefferson Lab, Fermilab and SLAC have combined their expertise for research and development on cryomodules. After building the cryomodules, Fermilab and Jefferson Lab tested each of them extensively before the ships were packed and shipped to the SLAC by truck, while the Jefferson Lab team also designed and helped procure the cryoplants elements.

“The LCLS-II project required years of commitment from large teams of technicians, engineers and scientists from five different DOE laboratories in the United States and many colleagues from around the world. We would not have been able to get to where we are now without these ongoing partnerships and the expertise and commitment of our collaborators. “

he claims Norbert Holtkamp, ​​SLAC Deputy Director and Project Director for LCLS-II.

Now that the cavities have been cooled, the next step is to pump them with more than a megawatt of microwave power to accelerate the electron beam from the new source. The electrons passing through the cavities will draw energy from the microwaves so that when the electrons have passed through all 37 cryomodules, they will move close to the speed of light.

Then they will be directed through the undulators, forcing the electron beam into a zigzag path, and if everything is aligned correctly, within a fraction of the width of a human hair, electrons will emit the most powerful x-ray bursts in the world.

This is the same process used by LCLS to generate X-rays however, as the LCLS-II uses superconducting cavities instead of hot copper cavities based on 60-year-old technology, it can deliver up to one million pulses per second, 10,000 times the number of X-ray pulses for the same energy bill.

Once the LCLS-II will produce its first X-rays, which is expected to take place later this yearboth X-ray lasers will work in parallel, allowing researchers to conduct experiments over a wider energy range, take detailed snapshots of ultrafast processes, probe delicate samples, and collect more data in less time, increasing the number of experiments they can be executed.

It will greatly expand the scientific reach of the facility, allowing scientists across the nation and around the world to pursue the most compelling research ideas.

