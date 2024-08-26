Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 08/26/2024 – 7:00

The National Monetary Council (CMN) has reduced the minimum term of Real Estate Credit Letters (LCIs) from twelve to nine months. The measure will come into effect upon publication of the body’s resolution on Thursday, the 22nd.

The objective is to equalize the paper with the Agribusiness Credit Letters (LCAs), which already had a minimum term of nine months since another resolution published in February, at the same time that the longer term for LCIs was set.

According to a note published by the Central Bank, the CMN now understood that the difference in deadlines brought “unfavorable conditions for institutions operating in the real estate market.”

Positive change for investors, according to experts

Analysts consulted by the IstoÉ Dinheiro website consider the change to be positive for those who invest in these securities and for the real estate sector. Founding partner of AVG Capital, Andressa Bergamo believes that the measure simplifies the understanding and comparisons between LCIs and LCAs.

“The change could make LCIs more attractive, mainly because shorter terms could attract investors seeking diversification with liquidity in a shorter period,” says Bergamo.

GT Capital partner Nicolas Gass says the measure corrects an imbalance between LCIs and LCAs. The change indicates that CMN is paying attention to the assets and has sought to “standardize these issues as a whole due to their risk.”

“What we expect is that there will in fact be a very similar volume of stock between the two, especially because we end up seeing that these are securities that offer a very similar risk-return relationship,” summarizes Gass.

LCIs indexed to the IPCA, which are already uncommon, are likely to become even scarcer, according to Bergamo. “The exemption from the new rule may lead investors to prefer products with shorter terms, reducing demand for these LCIs.”

How LCIs and LCAs work

Letters of credit are a type of fixed income investment, that is, investments that already inform what the return will be at the time of application. They are debt securities issued by banks for specific purposes.

As the names suggest, the proceeds of LCIs are earmarked for loans to the real estate sector. The funds invested in LCAs are used to provide credit to the agribusiness segment.

One of the main advantages of LCIs and LCAs is the exemption from income tax. In addition, they are one of the safest investments available. The main risk is that the financial institution responsible for the transaction goes bankrupt. And, even in the event of the bank or brokerage firm going bankrupt, the investor will have insurance with a ceiling of R$250,000 provided by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC).

In general, LCs have their profitability tied to the CDI, an index that is very close to the basic interest rate, the Selic. There are also securities with a fixed rate of return and, more rarely, to the IPCA, the official inflation indicator in the country.