Celery Quijano declared himself as a person bisexual in ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, since he confessed that he not only likes men, but that he feels a great attraction to women.

Something that nobody expected to hear is that Apio Quijano revealed that he had lost his virginity with one of her former groupmates’Kabah’, Maria Jose.

It was during a talk that the fourth hell had where the interpreter opened up about the people he is attracted to and with whom he could have a romantic relationship or a sexual encounter.

And it is that Sergio Mayer asked him if at some point he would have ‘something’ with Marie Claireto which he immediately replied that “Yes, without thinking about it.”

In fact, Quijano expressed that Marie Claire is the person who most caught his attention since they entered the TV reality show.

“When I entered, (Marie Claire) was the one I liked the most, of men and women. She was the one I liked the most, ”she said and later commented that Jorge Losa it is also his ‘type’, as he would be like a ‘prince charming’.

“There is no one that is like my particular type (…) I think I am more romantic than I would look for something more like Jorge, more of a Prince Charming roll.”

However, he explained that he feels respect for his current partner and that is why nothing would go beyond a “simple” conversation.

