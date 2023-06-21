The Mexican transsexual influencer Wendy Guevara29 years old and originally from León, Guanajuato, is part of “The house of the famous Mexico”, one of the programs of the moment, produced by Televisa and Endemol. The member of “Las perdidas” has become one of the favorites to win this competition of strategies, alliances and betrayals, and if so, she would get a prize of 4 million pesos.

During the almost three weeks that the reality show has been running, Wendy Guevara It has been shown as it is, what the public liked. She has shared her dark past with drugs, the sexual abuse she suffered, how she transitioned into a woman, her love affairs, when she worked as a “gallantic woman” and more. In a conversation with the actor and singer Emilio Osorio (son of Juan Osorio and Niurka), recounted when his father showed his support when he found out he was gay and when her mom first saw her as a woman.

Emilio Osorio asked him how they found out about his sexual orientation at his house. Wendy narrated about the talk with her father: “he just told me, one day he sat me down and was drunk, he told me: ‘come, I know you’re gay’, I didn’t know where to go, me with my hair, that was in fashion from the emos, I took it as a pretext to put makeup on my lower eyes, I left my fringe long, my dad told me: ‘I know you’re gay, I’m going to take great care of you, people are very bad and people leave to laugh at you or he’s going to make fun of you, he was drunk and he always drunk he hit us and that day I don’t know what made him talk to me so well”. His father asked him please not to dress as a woman“I already got dressed every Saturday secretly from him.”

Regarding her mother, one Saturday night she arrived before she went to a party with her friend. paola suarez“I was doing well, according to me, and my mother heard: ‘Luis, Luis, where are you?’, Paola told me: ‘your mother’, I told her: ‘don’t let her pass’, and that my mother opens (the door) and when I was going to open the door, I ripped off my hairpiece and took off my shoes, I took off my eyelashes, my mom came in and saw me all made upHe told me: ‘Oh my God! What are you doing, no, no, no, no, I was pale.”

Who are Wendy Guevara’s parents?

For Wendy Guevara’s mother, it was a great shock to see her son as a woman, worried that his father would hit him. “She grabbed my hands: ‘Your parents are out here, oh he’s going to hit you, I told her: ‘No, I don’t want to go mom, let me go, tell her I’m gone, I’m not here’, she started crying : ‘why, what are you doing, why like this (dressed)”. At that time, the influencer was 16 years old.

The Wendy Guevara’s parents They were in the forum of “The house of the famous Mexico”. Seeing this conversation between his daughter and Emilio Osorio, Mr. Francisco Guevara He said that it was very difficult for him to accept, because at that time he was alcoholic and very macho“I went on a spiritual retreat, I found God, I talked to him, he told me that I had to accept my son as he gave him to me and for 18 years we have been friends and I accepted him as he is, as a women”.

for the lady Fabiola Vazquez it was also very difficult to accept: “it is difficult, but not impossible, I also lived that spiritual experience and understood many things and was able to fully open my heart to her, she is my daughter or my son, I always loved her, I always protected her from her father and from everyone, now I love him the same, I accept him as he is”.

