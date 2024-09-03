Strong moments are experienced inside and outside The House of the Famous Mexicosuch is the case of the emergency hospitalization that several fans of the television show had.

Through a statement dedicated to the ‘Team Mar‘, members of Team Marea de Amor announced that Several of her colleagues suffered from a nervous breakdown which took them to the hospital because of Adrián Marcelo’s ‘threats’ towards Arath de la Torre.

The statement says: “At the last minute it is reported that yesterday several of our Team Mar administrators suffered a nervous breakdown. due to the threat from resident Adrián Marcelo to Arath de la Torre“.

It is also announced that several members of the fan club were admitted to Social Security and They demanded compensation and coverage of medical expenses from Endemol for provoking such situations in the public.

LCDLF: Team Mar fans were hospitalized for nervous breakdown after Adrián Marcelo’s ‘threat’ to Arath de la Torre

The statement is signed by Ms. Josefa Pérez, leader of Team Marea del Amor, fans of La Casa de los Famosos México.

So far, it has not been revealed what has happened to the affected women and whether the show’s production will take action on the matter.

