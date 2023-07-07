A couple of days ago Sergio Mayer lived a very emotional and fun moment with his teammates team hell in ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ during a thunderstorm.

The participants of the reality show Televisa they enjoyed bathing under the rain in the patio of the residence where they compete to win four million pesos.

The moment has already turned around social networkssince it is very clear how all the participants of ‘LCDLF’ enjoyed getting wet in the rain and even jumped into the pool to continue having a pleasant moment, although there was something that captured everyone’s attention.

Despite how much fun it was for the inhabitants, Sergio Mayer or as everyone now calls him, ‘The Tata‘He decided to walk away from his classmates to break down in tears, which surprised thousands of Internet users and viewers of the reality show.

the plain of Sergio Mayer impressed many, especially since it was the first time that the former deputy appeared sensitive and vulnerable in front of the residence’s cameras, although many assured that the actor’s tears were of happiness and not sadness.

Recently, the former Garibaldi revealed the real reason he did it overflow flat inside the pool while the rain fell on his face.

Sergio Mayer decided to come clean and open his heart so that we all could know what happened at that moment, which he described as one of the happiest moments you’ve had inside’The House of the Famous Mexico‘, especially since she had never been outside to get wet in the rain.

“I had never done it (get wet in the rain), at 57 years old. Why have I never done these things? (…) I was so grateful to life that it gave me the opportunity to finally feel it and enjoy it, I already really wanted to do it, ”explained the artist.

Finally, the Mexican soap opera heartthrob added: “Why not with my daughters? Why not with my wife? I needed them so much, my granddaughter, jumping with her in the water, getting wet. I needed it so much and I got that nostalgia and that regret, and that guilt, on the one hand, guilt, when saying ‘why have I never spoiled myself?’”.

