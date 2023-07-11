After what paul stanley would become the fifth eliminated of the Televisa reality show, ‘The House of the Famous Mexico‘ During the night of last Sunday, July 9, the team hell is stronger than ever, especially since Sergio Mayer prepared the perfect revenge against Barbara Torres.

The inhabitants of fourth hell They explained that they are going to find a way to remove the mask from the actress known for her role as excellent in the program Eugenio Derbez‘The P. Luche Family‘, this in front of all the other participants of the television program.

During a conversation with the entire Infierno team, Sergio Mayer remarked that they have to be much smarter than Barbara Torresso they are going to start to play along with him and make him fall into the trap that they will do so much Wendy Guevara as Celery Quijano.

“Sure, she wants to play with us. Let’s play with her. You tell him ‘what you told me is right. I don’t know what to do, why are we there’. She wants to divide us. First, take out the information and in one that we are all they release it ”.

Wendy Guevara He did not hesitate for a moment to accept the proposal of the former deputy from Mexico City, admitting that he wants to prove if he will lie to their faces.

In addition, nigris poncho joined the play and commented: For his part, Poncho de Nigris was blunt: “Tell him ‘I’m going to nominate Poncho and Sergio if they stay, because you’re right.’ Let’s see what it tells you. She is already Team Cielo. She wants to divide us because she knows that we are going to dominate her on Wednesday. That’s her problem. She is going to want to be dividing us every week ”.

But that’s not all, but Sergio Mayer external that this week they must win the leadership in order to be able to nominate Jorge LosaBarby Juarez and Barbara Torresbecause the hell team plans to go all the way.

