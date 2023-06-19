The phenomenon of Frontier Group has become a great representative of the genre regional mexicanand not only because of its popularity in the country, but also because it has achieved worldwide recognition with the theme ‘not going‘ and his collaboration ‘A x100to‘ with Bad Bunny.

Recently, Poncho de Nigris confessed that he started working with the band before they became so famous, but explained that due to scheduling problems and his lack of interest had to decline a collaboration that he was able to take his career to another level.

It was in ‘The House of the Famous Mexico‘ where the influencer announced that refused to collaborate with Grupo Frontera because he already had several commitments, as he assures that at that time he was very busy, especially because of the tour with ‘La Cobra’.

However, months after that, the actor from Monterrey also realized the fame that the group achieved globally after his collaboration with the interpreter of ‘Ojitos lindos’, something that made him think about the great opportunity that escaped him.

“They took me to where, to Monclova, we got to the highway and he told me (a member of the band) ‘güey I have a group, we are going to do a collaboration’ and I threw it at “lion” güey, I said ‘it’s not that ‘Well, I was in a shit, I was busy every weekend with dates and see ** if the Frontera Group happened, dude, I would have been the first to have collaborated with them and not because I didn’t pay attention to it, ”he said.

Likewise, de Nigris expressed that he could become the first artist to collaborate with Grupo Frontera, but for “not paying attention” he let go of a huge opportunity.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp