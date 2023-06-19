During the broadcast this Sunday, June 18 at ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, in full celebration of the Father’s day, nigris poncho he showed his sensitive side in front of the audience and his peers.

And it is that the 47-year-old actor could not contain the sadness realizing that this year he would not share “Father’s Day” with his three children, and although for many it seemed like a day like any other, de Nigris did keep in mind that all fathers in Mexico celebrate their day.

When the man from Monterrey was exercising, a surprise It completely changed his day.

For those who don’t know, the content creator married Marcela Mistraland with her he formed a beautiful family, as they conceived three children that Poncho de Nigris spends showing off on his social networks.

This Sunday, the family of Poncho de Nigris appeared at the facilities of La Casa de los Famosos México to give congratulations to a husband and a great father with a megaphone so that the influencer could perfectly hear what they had to say.

“Thank you for your Father’s Day congratulations, thank you very much. And dad has arrived, thank you, Marcela. Thank you for giving me this moment. I miss them,” the famous man said through tears.

It should be noted that tonight the elimination gala takes place, and de Nigris is nominated along with Sofía Torres and Sergio Mayer to leave the program.

