Gloria Trevi took all of Mexico by surprise by appearing on the reality show Televisa‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ during the afternoon of this Saturday, July 15.

The inhabitants of ‘LCDLF‘ They were very surprised by the unexpected visit they had from the interpreter of unpublished songs like ‘dressed in sugar‘, ‘Everyone is looking at me’, ‘Loose hair’, ‘That female is bad’ and ‘With eyes closed’.

Wendy Guevara she did not hesitate to run to hug Gloria Trevi as soon as she saw her go through the doors of the popular television show, being a big fan of the 55-year-old singer, but what really amazed everyone is that nigris poncho confess that a family member was involved in the kidnapping of the artist’s husband in 2011.

Poncho de Nigris revealed that the grandmother of his eldest daughter was involved in the controversy of the kidnapping of Armando Gomez in 2011.

“Shall I tell them why my daughter went to the United States? Everyone already knows and they surely found out from outside, ”began the influencer to later add:“ My daughter’s mother was Gloria Trevi’s comadre and after a palenque she invited her to her house. My daughter’s mother had nothing to do (in the kidnapping), nothing more than my daughter’s grandmother, coming out of the barbecue that they organized at her house, put some kidnappers on her and kidnapped her husband (Armando Gómez).” .

After that, the daughter of Poncho de Nigris went to the United States: “They took my daughter to the United States and then they grabbed her mother. Lucía didn’t notice, she didn’t know… I went looking for my daughter in the United States and I didn’t find her for a long time… they disappeared for a while. The mother had nothing to do with it and the grandmother (Juanita Sánchez Quintanilla) was the one who put that.

In addition, the content creator added: “The mother (former mother-in-law) is in jail. They were comadres, but Lucía didn’t realize it, she didn’t know and her mother (former mother-in-law) put her up; imagine what courage And she’s like, ‘No mam*s, my mom, why did she even think of doing this? Her mother is in jail, she doesn’t know if she’s going to get out or not”.

That is why during Gloria Trevi’s visit to the reality show, both took the opportunity to talk about the delicate subject.

“Notice that when I saw you talk, I said, ‘wow, how sometimes people… you have a version, I have a version’ and we did not sit down to talk, so things are not clear, but everything was very clear to me when you spoke,” said the singer.

