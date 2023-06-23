Without a doubt, Wendy Guevara has become one of the favorite personalities of the reality show of Televisa‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, due to his great personality.

However, to Ferkaone of her partners in the television program, it seems that she did not like the influencer who became known for the viral video of ‘The losses‘, since in addition to making unpleasant gestures, he has also made derogatory comments about Wendy’s gender and physique.

The behavior of the 36-year-old actress has been reprimanded on more than one occasion and not only by Wendy herself, but also by her roommates from hell and now her great friend, paola suarezwhom everyone knows as ‘the paws‘.

friendship between Wendy Guevara and Paola Suárez began many years ago, long before they became popular due to the video that turned the Internet around, and they have always defended each other.

Because Guevara is inside the reality show, he doesn’t find out everything that happens with Ferka, but Paola does and that’s why during an interview for ‘Gossip Not Like‘, He confessed that he does not like the actress.

“I feel that Ferka is very annoyed by Wendy’s brilliance, her attitude, her strength and more to tell things,” said the influencer to later add: “Ferka is very critical, I don’t know, if hey were there and look at her attitudes , if I would say ‘and that fucking face that cule***’, I am very direct”.

That is why Paola did not hesitate and sent a strong message to the Mexican artist to lower her behavior with Wendy “Let her smoke down, otherwise I’m going to slap her when she comes out.”

