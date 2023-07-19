On the night of last Sunday, July 16, the elimination gala of ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, where Barbara Torres was expelled from the reality show Televisasomething that caused satisfaction in many because they wanted to remove the Argentine actress from the program.

Last week, Wendy GuevaraPoncho de Nigris and Barbara Torres were the ones who were at risk of elimination, so the gala was attended by Mrs. Leticia Guajardomother of the famous Monterrey influencer.

Unfortunately, the presence of the Poncho de Nigris’s mom She was too discreet and limited herself to saying a few words about her son, but there is a great explanation for her participation.

At the pre-gala hosted by Mauricio Garza and Cecilia Gallianothe presenters summarize everything that happened in the program, their best moments and the guests of the reality show, where personalities who were eliminated and also companions of the nominated inhabitants of the week attend.

It is because of that Leticia Guajardo was taken into account to be one of the panelists who would only be in the pre gala of the program, which bothered the 47-year-old actor’s mother a lot, since she considers that “it is not fair.”

“They are going to send me to the pre-gala and then as a panelist, not because two of Wendy’s people come, so this, I tell them that it is not fair because I am Poncho’s mother and I have never gone out.”

Likewise, she expressed the disappointment she felt because she was not taken into account to be in the elimination gala, since she alleges that as the mother of Poncho de Nigris she had to be in that place.

“I’ve never gone out, I mean, why are they going to make me less? But hey, I wouldn’t have come, whatever Poncho doesn’t go out.”

Fortunately, Mrs. Leticia’s complaints were heard by the production and they allowed her to be part of the elimination gala along with the first to leave the program, Marie Claire Harp, paul stanley, Raquel Bigorra and Ferka.

Because he did not participate in the pre-gala, he was instead Marcela Mistralwhere he spoke about the surprise visit of the little son of nigris poncho to the facilities of ‘The House of the Famous Mexico‘ last Thursday.

