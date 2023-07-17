Manuel Turizo surprised thousands of fans on social networks after announcing that it is team hell of ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ and that its support is especially inclined to Wendy Guevara.

The interpreter of ‘empty cup‘ He expressed that he gives his full support to the influencer who became known for the viral video of ‘The losses‘, and wants her to become the winner of the reality show Televisa.

Through social networks, an audio in which Manuel Turizo sends him a message began to go viral. message to wendythe preferred personality of thousands of people in Mexico.

On one occasion, Wendy Guevara revealed through a live broadcast that for her Manuel Turizo It is “the perfect man”, a video that the same singer shared on his official account on the Instagram platform.

That is why Manuel took the opportunity to dedicate a few words to the content creator, sending his best vibes, this because he is at risk of elimination for being nominated last Wednesday night.

“Wendy, Wendy, first of all I send you a huge hug, may God bless you very much. Thank you for all the love you have for me. I have seen you and believe me that the love is from me to you”.

He also added: “I hope to see you in the final, because I know you will be there. Hit it hard. Give it with encouragement Do not let yourself collapse, with energy and with that beautiful aura that you have and with that special personality that you have”.

Finally, Manuel Turizo ended by wishing Wendy Guevara all the best, as well as assuring her that they will meet in person very soon.

