Last Thursday night, July 6, ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ held the gala of salvationwhere he leader this week saved one of his fellow nominees at risk of elimination.

Last Monday, Jorge Losa became the leader of this fifth week due to a random dynamic, so he has privileges to save a person and also sleep in the suite.

This week’s nominees were Emilio Osorio, Sergio Mayer, paul stanley and ‘Barby’ Juárez, but what took the participants by surprise is that the son of Niurka Marcos and John Osorio has been “betrayed”.

Due to the doubts of the inhabitants, some people went to shout outside the house that was Barbara Torres who gave points to Emilio Osorio for him to be nominated.

Nevertheless, Jorge Losa made the decision to save ‘Barby’ Juarezone of his companions from the fourth heaven, although it was something that everyone expected since last week he was also the leader of ‘LCDLF‘ and ended up saving her.

For this reason, Paul Stanley, Sergio Mayer or Emilio Osorio could be expelled from the Televisa reality show at the elimination gala on the night of next Sunday, July 9.

